Short Interest in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Drops By 40.2%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the April 15th total of 8,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in VNET Group by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 433,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in VNET Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 404,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 101,129 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter worth $1,608,000. Finally, Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter worth $6,081,000.

Get VNET Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $5.99 on Friday. VNET Group has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $872.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80.

VNET Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.