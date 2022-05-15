Short Interest in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Drops By 46.0%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the April 15th total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE WDH remained flat at $$1.11 on Friday. 120,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,855. Waterdrop has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of -0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.76 million during the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative return on equity of 68.93% and a negative net margin of 49.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waterdrop will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Waterdrop during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Waterdrop by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDH. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Waterdrop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waterdrop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

