Short Interest in WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Drops By 35.8%

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the April 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSOYF traded up 0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching 5.78. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 677. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 5.36. WithSecure Oyj has a twelve month low of 3.68 and a twelve month high of 6.42.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised WithSecure Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

WithSecure Oyj provides cyber security products and services in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It provides phishd, an anti-phishing behavior management platform; F-Secure Business Suite, an on-site deployed endpoint security; F-Secure Cloud Protection for Salesforce, a content level security for Salesforce's customers; and F-Secure Countercept, a threat hunting and continuous response capabilities against targeted attacks delivered as a managed service.

