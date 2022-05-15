Short Interest in WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Drops By 35.8%

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYFGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the April 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSOYF traded up 0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching 5.78. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 677. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 5.36. WithSecure Oyj has a twelve month low of 3.68 and a twelve month high of 6.42.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised WithSecure Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

About WithSecure Oyj (Get Rating)

WithSecure Oyj provides cyber security products and services in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It provides phishd, an anti-phishing behavior management platform; F-Secure Business Suite, an on-site deployed endpoint security; F-Secure Cloud Protection for Salesforce, a content level security for Salesforce's customers; and F-Secure Countercept, a threat hunting and continuous response capabilities against targeted attacks delivered as a managed service.

