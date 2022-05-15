Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Drops By 45.2%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the April 15th total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ ZCMD opened at $1.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. Zhongchao has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.12.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

