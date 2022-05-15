Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Drops By 45.2%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the April 15th total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ ZCMD opened at $1.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. Zhongchao has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.12.
About Zhongchao
