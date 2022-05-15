Showcase (SHO) Achieves Market Cap of $22,493.63

Showcase (SHO) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a market capitalization of $22,493.63 and $368.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.00518486 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00037696 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,849.87 or 1.94415130 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004703 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.