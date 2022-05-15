Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of -0.41. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Siebert Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Siebert Financial by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares during the period. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

