Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of -0.41. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter.
About Siebert Financial (Get Rating)
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siebert Financial (SIEB)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.