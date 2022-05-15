Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) PT Lowered to $5.00

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 320.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Get Sientra alerts:

Shares of SIEN opened at $1.19 on Friday. Sientra has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Sientra had a negative net margin of 112.89% and a negative return on equity of 865.36%. The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sientra will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sientra by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 441,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sientra by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sientra by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 529,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Sientra by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 909,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 222,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra (Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.