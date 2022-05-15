Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

SGHT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sight Sciences from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $8.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. Sight Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 20.26, a current ratio of 21.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 134.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sight Sciences (SGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.