Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Announces Earnings Results

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $14.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 581.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. 58.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

