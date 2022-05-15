SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.13. SinglePoint shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 185,992 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

Get SinglePoint alerts:

About SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING)

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. The company also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.