Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 51.57, a quick ratio of 51.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMIC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

