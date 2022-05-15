SingularityDAO (SDAO) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.67 Million

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002575 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $29.84 million and $1.67 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00105407 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

