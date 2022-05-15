Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives $4.20 Average PT from Analysts

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 774,357 shares. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

Sio Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:SIOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares during the last quarter.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

