Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Shares of SIX opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.22. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.78.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $81,453,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 324.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,283,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,657,000 after purchasing an additional 981,131 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

