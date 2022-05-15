Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after buying an additional 19,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 13,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on FBHS. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

