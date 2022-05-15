Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 26,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 384,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the period.

BAP opened at $131.94 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.24 and a 200-day moving average of $139.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAP. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

