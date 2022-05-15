Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 26,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 384,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the period.
BAP opened at $131.94 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.24 and a 200-day moving average of $139.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.
