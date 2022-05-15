Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $2.57 Million in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.12% of SJW Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SJW Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.59. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 70.24%.

SJW Group Profile (Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.