Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,140 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,759 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 105.1% during the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,944,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $46,537,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 236.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,225,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 860,864 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,518,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,843,000 after acquiring an additional 849,511 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FNF opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

