Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 83,000 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 9.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,879,000 after buying an additional 973,843 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 539,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,673 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter valued at about $4,955,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 72,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.65. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $30.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 35.46%.

Several research firms have commented on NLOK. StockNews.com cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

