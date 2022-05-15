Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $109.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.33. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.43 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

