Skycoin (SKY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $149.00

Skycoin (SKY) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $149.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0968 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

