SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRU.UN. CIBC lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of SRU.UN traded up C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 372,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,725. The company has a market cap of C$4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 5.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.44. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$28.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.48.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

