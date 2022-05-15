smARTOFGIVING Reaches Market Cap of $13.27 Million (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (AOG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. One smARTOFGIVING coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges. smARTOFGIVING has a total market capitalization of $13.27 million and $6,017.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.13 or 0.00525712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00036173 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,312.27 or 1.97192669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004688 BTC.

About smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com . smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade smARTOFGIVING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase smARTOFGIVING using one of the exchanges listed above.

