Smartshare Price Reaches $0.0000 (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Smartshare has a market cap of $155,922.83 and approximately $2,881.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 43.4% against the US dollar.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

