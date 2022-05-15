Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $257.98.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Snap-on Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.