Snowball Price Hits $0.0534 on Major Exchanges (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Snowball has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for $0.0534 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a market capitalization of $270,651.66 and $6,007.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.00498914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00037939 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,597.87 or 1.87967305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004532 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,640,389 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,209 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

