Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the April 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 19.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQM traded up $7.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.61. 1,688,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.77. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average is $65.95.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

