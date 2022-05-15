Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.41.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCGLY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €36.00 ($37.89) to €38.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($31.58) to €34.70 ($36.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($33.68) to €29.00 ($30.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.20 ($43.37) to €39.90 ($42.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. 157,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,357. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

