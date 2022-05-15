Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

SDXAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sodexo from €100.00 ($105.26) to €93.00 ($97.89) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Sodexo stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 36,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

