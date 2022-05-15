SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Short Interest Update

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,782. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $754,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 61.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

