Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,400 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the April 15th total of 734,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNGX opened at $0.40 on Friday. Soligenix has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Soligenix had a negative net margin of 1,652.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Soligenix will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Soligenix by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Soligenix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Soligenix by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 217,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 135,831 shares in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soligenix (Get Rating)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

