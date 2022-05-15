Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.66. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 68,300 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solitario Zinc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Solitario Zinc ( NYSEAMERICAN:XPL Get Rating ) (TSE:SLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Solitario Zinc Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPL. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Solitario Zinc by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29,717 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 235.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solitario Zinc during the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Solitario Zinc by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 529,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.