Solrise Finance (SLRS) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.50 Million

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $7.50 million and $437,760.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.77 or 0.00498100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00036992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,541.59 or 1.78755361 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008277 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004547 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 72,910,576 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

