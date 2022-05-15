Space Cow Boy 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $977.00 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $563,262.33 and approximately $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for approximately $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

