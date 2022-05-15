Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 605,778 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $152,880,000. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 46.5% of Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $304,048,000 after buying an additional 323,788 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,526,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,315 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $155,791,000 after buying an additional 126,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 598,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $136,182,000 after buying an additional 51,004 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.89.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $9.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.87. The stock had a trading volume of 38,238,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,869,047. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.71 and its 200 day moving average is $215.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

