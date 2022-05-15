SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 810.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 64,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,097,000.

MDY stock traded up $11.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $443.71. 868,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,641. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $474.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.56. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.27 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

