Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in April

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,150 ($38.84) to GBX 3,000 ($36.99) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($49.07) to GBX 3,650 ($45.00) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,000 ($49.32) to GBX 3,500 ($43.15) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($54.00) to GBX 3,835 ($47.28) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,496.25.

OTCMKTS SEPJF traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 741. Spectris has a 52-week low of $31.48 and a 52-week high of $55.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

