Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Plans $0.28 Dividend

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2821 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

SEPJY opened at $18.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. Spectris has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEPJY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

