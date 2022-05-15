Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11,110.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPXSF shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £161 ($198.50) to £111.10 ($136.97) in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

OTCMKTS:SPXSF remained flat at $$130.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.73. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.