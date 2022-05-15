srnArt Gallery Market Capitalization Achieves $70,220.73 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. srnArt Gallery has a market cap of $70,220.73 and $80.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.59 or 0.00506319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00036880 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,738.65 or 1.63966883 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008435 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Coin Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

srnArt Gallery Coin Trading

