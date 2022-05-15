SSE (LON:SSE) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 2,200 ($27.12) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,690 ($20.84).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.66) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup raised SSE to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($22.55) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,825 ($22.50) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSE has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,782 ($21.97).

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,851 ($22.82) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 1,445.50 ($17.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,890 ($23.30). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,763.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,662.68. The stock has a market cap of £19.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.55.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

