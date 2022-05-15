SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SSEZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded SSE from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,900 ($23.42) to GBX 2,200 ($27.12) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,860 ($22.93) to GBX 2,100 ($25.89) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,086.38.

OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $22.60 on Thursday. SSE has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

