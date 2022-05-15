Stacks (STX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $759.47 Million

Stacks (STX) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. Stacks has a market capitalization of $759.47 million and approximately $20.91 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001927 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00526323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00036708 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,409.53 or 1.91380208 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00115878 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,313,621,538 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.