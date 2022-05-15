Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Down 45.6% in April

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the April 15th total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 147.1 days.

STLJF traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.63. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $40.62.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.