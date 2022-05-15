Stellar (XLM) Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $3.43 billion and $217.03 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.94 or 0.00527507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00035965 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,001.44 or 1.97060970 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00115487 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,814 coins and its circulating supply is 24,814,034,909 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

