Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sterling Check from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.78.

NASDAQ STER opened at $21.06 on Friday. Sterling Check has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STER. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,413,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,894,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,126,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

