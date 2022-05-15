stETH (STETH) Market Cap Tops $5.39 Million

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One stETH coin can now be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.27 or 0.00497014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00037416 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,123.37 or 1.89257196 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004575 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

