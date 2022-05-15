Stifel Nicolaus Cuts GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target to C$60.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDIFF opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.49. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $47.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

