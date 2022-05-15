Stifel Nicolaus Trims Unity Software (NYSE:U) Target Price to $100.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on U. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Unity Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.92.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE U opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average is $115.74. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,824 shares of company stock valued at $10,026,399. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Unity Software by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.