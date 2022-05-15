StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $114.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $34.05 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enzo Biochem by 66.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

