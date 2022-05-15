StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $114.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $34.05 million for the quarter.
About Enzo Biochem (Get Rating)
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enzo Biochem (ENZ)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.